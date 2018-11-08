Who knew Molière’s 1664 comedy “Tartuffe” could have so much to say to us today?
It does, says Chris Will, who will direct the Pima Community College students in the production.
“Don’t expect this to be a historical play,” he says in a news release. “Be prepared for some surprises as this old story unfolds and relates to the modern audience’s struggle to make sense of today’s politics, society and family values.”
The plot makes what he’s saying clear: The central character, Tartuffe, holds himself up as a pious person, but he is a manipulator, a hypocrite and just plain unpleasant.
But Orgon does not think so. He has brought Tartuffe into his home. Just about everyone sees through the con artist, but he has got Orgon hoodwinked.
Orgon is so taken with him, in fact, he tells his daughter that her engagement to the man she loves is off; she’s to marry Tartuffe.
Things spiral from there. Tartuffe insinuates himself more and more, eventually taking possession of Orgon’s house and threatening to blackmail the gullible guy.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 18 at PCC Center for the Arts Black Box Theatre, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Tickets are $17 at 206-6986 or pima.edu/cfa.