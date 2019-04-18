FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Tomorrow's Sounds, with Dress Code and Tom's Shoes — Dress Code Clothing, 905 E. University Blvd. An evening of live entertainment, with an open mic to the public. Three guest judges will help to determine the winners. Winners will receive an exclusive prize package. Light refreshments will be served. To sign up for open mic: mustafa@tucsondresscode.com. 4-8 p.m. April 25. Free. 325-0186. facebook.com.
ALR Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Philly cheese steak sandwich, parmesan fries or cheesy tater tots, dessert and beverage. Served in a smoke free, family friendly dining room. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. April 26. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.
Rango: Outdoor Screening — Las Milpitas De Cottonwood, 2405 S. Cottonwood Lane. Bring seating-chairs and blankets. Food truck on site at 6:30 p.m. Donations accepted, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. 6:30-9 p.m. April 26. Free. 882-3292. facebook.com.
3rd Annual Help a Horse Day — DS Rescue, 11598 W. Picture Rocks Road. Horse rides, petting zoo, more than 20 local vendors, great raffle prizes, music and food. Horses, dogs, cats, goats and a cow will be available for adoption. Donations are tax-deductible. Proceeds will be used to provide animal care. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 27. Free. 425-7615. d-srescue.com.
Tucson Street Rod Association 45th Annual Rodder Day Car Show — Pima Community College Downtown Campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave. At least 200 exhibitors with, pre-1987 hot-rods, trucks, muscle cars, rods and customs, vintage race cars and special interest vehicles. There will be food vendors and other exhibitors. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27. Free. 869-4925. tucsonstreetrodassociation.net.
520 Moto Show — Bear Canyon Pizza, 8987 E. Tanque Verde Road. This is a show to celebrate all things motorcycle. The designs, the history, the cultures, the dangers, the fun. For riders and non-riders alike. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 27. Free. 635-0337. 520motoalliance.org.
The Drag Races — AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita. Drag queen race, DJ, food trucks, wine, local beer and a wine dressed up like a beer. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 27. $20. 1-301-237-6556. azhopsandvines.com.
Agave Fiesta — Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Event showcases all things agave, including presentations, over 30 agave spirits, and an agave cocktail showdown. Live music, food, agave spirit tastings, agave art, and other goods produced or inspired by the agave plant. Ages 21 and up. 5-10 p.m. April 27. $40 in advance; $45 day of; $75 VIP. 622-8848. agaveheritagefestival.com.
Beards and Beers — Harbottle Brewing Company, 3820 S. Palo Verde Road. Let the team of stylists from Tullia Salon & Spa clean up that beard and get a beer with it. Ages 21 and up. 6-8 p.m. April 27. $10. 499-2518. facebook.com.
Discovering Science — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. Make your own lava lamp and bouncy ball at the museum to take home, as well as instructions for experiments, such as making colorful geodes and exploding volcanoes. 10-11 a.m. April 28. $10. 629-0100. facebook.com.
Tucson Pink Tea — Hacienda del Sol, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. This year's tea will honor all of the past and present Southern Arizona Planned Parenthood physicians. 2-4 p.m. April 28. $95. 784-5805. flipcause.com.
Dad + Me Paint Date — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. The date night includes painting fees for two, the reservation and light refreshments. Pottery and additional painters not included. 5 and 7 p.m. May 3. $15. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Agave: Spirit of the World — The Carriage House, 125 S. Arizona Ave. Join Tony Abou Ganim and a team of international mixologists as they re-imagine cocktails from their hometowns. The event will feature foods celebrating created by Janos Wilder and the culinary team from The Carriage House. 6-8 p.m. May 3. $45. 622-8848. agaveheritagefestival.com.
Cinco de Mayo Cumbia Festival: Fito Olivares — Sunset Room at Casino of the Sun, 7406 S. Camino de Oeste. Ages 21 and up. 8-11 p.m. May 3. Free. 883-1700. casinodelsol.com.