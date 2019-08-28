COMEDY
009 Licence to Thrill — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Secret Agent, Alex Starr, travels the globe fighting evil, meeting beautiful women, and singing songs. Mean while, Victor Vector, and his sinister henchwoman, Venus Starr must thwart their evil plans for world domination. For times and dates thegaslighttheatre.com. $23.95. 886-9428.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Nonprofit 501(c)(3), tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Gertrude Git Yer Gun: Wild West Show — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Family-friendly, comedy-action show. Weather permitting. 7 and 8 p.m. Fridays-Sunday. $5. 398-5618.
Jonathan Gregory: The Creepy Comic — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. Ages 21 and up. 8-11 p.m. Sept. 7. $5. 207-9747.
Musical Improv — Unscrewed Theater. Audience suggests a title and the performers present a improvised musical. 9-10 p.m. Sept. 7. $8. 289-8076.
Cabaret Theater: [title of the show] — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Jeff and Hunter, two struggling writers, scrambling to write a musical to submit to a theatre festival. 7:30-10 p.m. Sept. 13. $25. 261-9309.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501(c)(3). 9-10:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Free. 289-8076.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawed-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Through Sept. 28. $75. 861-4800.
POETRY
Morgan Lucas Schuldt Memorial Reading: Erika L. Sánchez & sam sax — University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. There will be a short Q&A and a book signing. 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 5. Free. 626-3765.
THEATER
Heisenberg — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Amidst the bustle of a crowded London train station, Georgie spots Alex, a much older man, and plants a kiss on his neck. This electric encounter thrusts these two strangers into a fascinating and life-changing game. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 5-7, 12 and 13; 3-5 p.m. Sept. 1 and 8. Through Sept. 25. $20. 327-4242.
Now and Then: Sean Grennan — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. A magical romantic comedy-drama about love and its unpredictable ways. This play is suitable for ages middle school and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 5 and 6, 11-13; 3-5 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8. Through Sept. 15. $35. 882-9721.
The Little Foxes — Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Morality drama about corruption and greed within a wealthy, early 20th century Southern family. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6, 7 and 13; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8. Through Sept. 15. $28. 401-3626.
The Gun Show (Can We Talk About This) by E. M. Lewis — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. A staged reading, one-man play excavating the playwright’s own complicated relationship to gun culture. Performance followed by a post-show discussion. Adult subject matter. Call for reservations. All monies raised will go to Gabby Giffords Courage To Fight Gun Control. 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Donations accepted. 882-9721.
The Musical World of Fairy Tales — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Along with Disney music, the show will include music from other fairy tale favorites such as Shrek, Wicked, The Wizard of Oz and more. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 7; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8. $17. 888-0509.
The Royale — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Set in 1910, deep in the midst of Jim Crow, it is a play about a brother and his sister. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 10-13; 7-9 p.m. Sept. 8. Through Sept. 28. $25. 622-2823.
Pinocchio: The Adventures of the Wooden Boy — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Three actors tell the legend with the help of masks, costumes, and shadow puppetry, they will portray more than a dozen characters. 12:30-1:30 Sept. 8. Through Oct. 20. $12. 327-4242.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music, and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Mondays. Through Dec. 9. $39.95. 529-1000.
Elevator: The Tucson Community Theatre Company — GLH Event Center, 1365 W. Grant Road. The story of six strangers who are trapped inside an elevator in Tower One of the World Trade Center. It follows the exact true details of what happened to the elevator systems in real time on the morning of 9/11. The six passengers represent the variety of people who worked and visited the World Trade Center that day. Ages 12 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 11-13. Through Sept. 29. $20. 485-0110.
The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson — CITY Center for Collaborative Learning Space, 37 E. Pennington St. Set during the height of the French Revolution, four women a playwright, an assassin, a spy and an empress bond to tell the story of their turbulent times. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 12 and 13. Through Sept. 29. $25. 468-6111.