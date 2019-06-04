DANCING, DANCE LESSONS AND DANCE PARTY
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. Classes: 7-7:30 p.m. beginner; 7:30 fundamentals; 8:15-8:30 p.m. cool move. Followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. June 13 and 20. $7. 203-8044.
Play That Funky Music Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Come rock to superstar funky grooves with OnesAll. 7-9:30 p.m. June 14. $12.50. 529-1000.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 15. $3. 791-4865.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. For young, old, beginners and experienced dancers. Live music. Introductory lesson at 6:30 p.m.; music begins at 7 p.m. 6:30-10 p.m. June 15. Donations accepted. 762-6707.
Saturday Night Dance Party — Canoa Hills Dance Emporium, 3660 S. Camino del Sol, Green Valley. Structured for adults ages 55 and up. Providing an ambiance and atmosphere for experienced dancers. Dress Code is strictly encouraged. 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 15. $8. 303-6591.
Desert Moon Fusion — Movement Culture, 935 E. Ninth St. Local DJ. 8-9 p.m. lessons; 9-11 p.m. open dancing. 8-11 p.m. June 15. $5. 603-8043.
Afternoon Practilonga — Santa Rita Springs Anza Room, 921 W. Via Rio Fuerte, Green Valley. Argentine Tango dancing. 3-6 p.m. June 16. $5. 625-3488.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 18. $3. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. June 18. Donations accepted. 795-3400.