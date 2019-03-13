The color green. If asked, most people would associate it with St. Patrick’s Day.
For some, it’s the only day they actually wear that color. Green can be found everywhere in stores after Valentine’s Day. Shirts, hats, glasses, ties, socks, necklaces — there is no excuse to not have anything to wear. Or maybe we have that one green item that is saved all year just to be pulled out for March 17.
What better time to find your green? Enjoy this listing of green facts, places associated with the color green and St. Patrick’s Day activities around Tucson.
- Green is thought to have been the favorite color of George Washington.
- Green stands for balance, nature, spring and rebirth.
- Green has been shown to improve reading ability and creativity.
- St. Patrick’s color was blue, not green. Green became associated with St. Patrick’s day when linked to the Irish independence movement in the late 18th century.
- Saint Patrick was British.
- Born Maewyn Succat, St. Patrick changed his name to Patricius after becoming a priest.
- Irish legend has said that St. Patrick used the shamrock as a metaphor for the Holy Trinity.
- The traditional St. Patrick’s day meal of corned beef and cabbage does not use corn. Corned is a reference to the large grains of salt used to cure meats that were also known as “corns.”
Green drinks and celebrations
Realta with HighTime — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Two bands from Ireland. Realta is from Northern Ireland with two Irish pipers, flute and whistle, male and female vocals, and Irish drum. The other group, HighTime, is a trio from Connemara, with a singer and guitarist, a wire strung harp player and an Irish flute player. 7:30-10 p.m. March 15. $25. 981-1475.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day — Frog & Firkin, 874 E. University Blvd. March 15, 5 p.m. Ceremonial keg tap; March 16, 6-9 p.m. Puca & the Wild One’s traditional Irish music; March 17, 9 a.m. Corned beef and cabbage and Irish lamb stew. 6:30 p.m. bagpipers. 8-10 p.m. traditional Irish music. March 15-17. 623-7507.
Block Party — O’Malley’s Bar and Grill, 247 N. Fourth Ave., and The Hut, 305 N. Fourth Ave. One cover for both. Drink specials. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 16 and 17. 623-8600. 623-3200.
Tubac’s Annual Santa Gertrudis Day — Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 1 Burruel St. Santa Gertrudis was a Belgian nun and her name graced the church in Tubac from 1767 to 1917. 10 a.m. St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Lots of activities for young and the young at heart. Brats and Belgium beer available for purchase. 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. March 16. $7. 398-2552. tubacpp.com.
Luck of the Irish — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. A band plays the tunes and shares the occasionally honest anecdotes behind favorite Irish ditties. 6-8 p.m. March 16. $25. 529-1000.
St. Patrick’s Day & Festival — Armory Park, 220 S. Sixth Ave. Local vendors, beer garden, children’s Highland games and live music. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 17. Free. 661-6872. tucsonstpatricksday.com.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration — Wooden Nickel Tavern, 1908 S. Country Club Road. Special food and beverage prices include: corned beef and cabbage, $13.50; Irish stew, $9.50; green draft Bud/Bud Light Beer, $3; Irish whiskey shot, $5.50; and Irish car bombs, $5.50. All ages. ID for alcohol. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. March 17. Free. 323-8830. woodennickeltucson.com.
St. Patrick’s Day — Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road. Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games. Jumping castle, live music, food trucks, face painting, bagpipers, balloon twisting and Irish whiskey. Noon-11:45 p.m. March 17. Free. 207-8077.
Nancy McCallion and Friends St. Patrick’s Day Dance — The Whistle Stop Depot, 127 W. Fifth St. High energy original, traditional and contemporary Irish music. Advance tickets are $8 at nancymccallion.com. 7-10 p.m. March 17. $10. 882-4969.
Jigs, Reels, and Fairy Rounds — Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Tribute to St. Patrick’s Day. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 17. Free. 298-1252. tucsonconcertband.org.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day — The Parish, 6453 N. Oracle Road. Corned beef and cabbage. Lunch menu all day. Music by Therin at 3 p.m. No reservations. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. March 17. 797-1233.
St. Patrick’s Day — Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Kids corner, Irish food specials, DJ PC Party, Maguire Academy School of Dance, music by Bastard Sons of Patrick. $5 Guinness; $6 Jameson; $10 combo specials. Noon-closing. March 17. 622-8848.
St. Patrick’s Day— The Shanty, 401 E. Ninth St. Live bagpipes and drink specials. Noon-2 a.m. March 17. 623-2664.
St. Patrick’s Day — Riley’s Irish Tavern, 5140 N. La Cholla Blvd. Free corned beef and cabbage. Irish car bombs. 6 a.m.-2 a.m. March 17. 408-0958.
Green-themed
Green Monkey Boutique — 5575 E. River Road. High-end designer wear and vintage pieces. 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 577-1610.
Green Things — 3384 E. River Road. Offering classes such as: pot painting for the family, $10 plus the price of your pot and plant on March 16, from noon-2 p.m.; Understanding drip irrigation with Roger, how to manage and understand drip irrigation on March 17, from 9-10 a.m. Register for classes at greenthingsaz.com. Open 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sundays. 299-9471.
Golf N’ Stuff — 6503 E. Tanque Verde Road. Bumper boats, two 18-hole miniature golf courses, laser tag, batting cages, snack bar, arcade and go carts. Call ahead for groups of 10 or more and save some cash or save 43 percent by buying tickets for up to six people on Groupon. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. 885-3569.
Funtasticks Family Fun Park — 221 E. Wetmore Road. Two 18-hole mini-golf courses, laser tag, go-karts, bumper boats and kiddie land. Cactus Springs water park opens March 15, weather permitting. Buy a 2019 annual pass on Groupon for $45, saving 25 percent. Noon.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; noon-11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.- 11 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Open 10 a.m. daily the Week of March 18-29. $2.49-$29.99. 888-4653.
Green Feet Brewing — 3669 E. 44th St. Taproom with eight beers on tap all locally made. 4-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 2-8 p.m. Saturday. 977-1691. Greentoes — 529 N. Sixth Ave, 777-6281; Greentoes North, 615 W. Roller Coaster Drive, 329-8972. Eco-chic manicure/pedicure day spa carrying organic and vegan products.
Be Green Salon and Day Spa — 3200 E. Grant Road. All natural organic and vegan products. Eco-friendly using no harmful chemicals down to the cleaning products. $10 off for first visit. 975-4559.