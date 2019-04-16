COMEDY
Back to the Past — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. It's the 1980s and happy-go-lucky teenager, Mikey MacFry, gets mixed up in the crack-pot experiments of his good friend Doc Everett Crown. Using Doc's futuristic car, which he has turned into a time machine, they blast off for the rockin’ 1950s. Musical comedy. Call for times and dates. $22.95. 886-9428.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. April 26. Free. 289-8076.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. April 27. $8. 289-8076.
The Last Aloha, a Hawaiian Quartet — Unscrewed Theater. A Hawaiian Quartet features staged-reading performances of four original, unproduced plays. OPP members wrote these four plays in response to last year’s false Hawaiian missile crisis. Actors perform script in hand. Audiences give playwrights direct and candid feedback at talk backs designed to help plays move to full production. Pay at the door with cash or check; no reserved seats. 2-5 and 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 28. $7. 548-3484.
Robert Mac — Laffs Comedy Caffe, 2900 E. Broadway. There is a 2-item minimum for all guests in the showroom. All guests must be at least 21 years old or be accompanied by a parent/guardian with valid ID. 7-8:30 p.m. April 29. $15. 247-0988.
DINNER THEATER
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. April 27. $35. 615-5299.
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. April 27. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535.
POETRY
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This month's topic: Wendell Berry - American novelist, poet, environmental activist, cultural critic, and farmer. This event is for adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. April 25. Free. 594-5580.
Tomorrow's Sounds, with Dress Code and Tom's Shoes — Dress Code Clothing, 905 E. University Blvd. An evening of live entertainment, with an open mic to the public. Three guest judges will help to determine the winners. Winners will receive an exclusive prize package. Light refreshments will be served. To Sign Up for Open Mic: mustafa@tucsondresscode.com. 4-8 p.m. April 25. Free. 325-0186.
Poetry Alive — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Come to just listen or read yours or some favorites. Contact Bill Stephenson at 878-7965 wmcstephenson@gmail.com. 4:30-6 p.m. April 28. Free. 878-7965.
THEATER
Always Patsy Cline — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The true story of the country music legend’s unlikely friendship with a fan, Louise Seger, cemented by years of letter-writing. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 25-27, May 2-3; 3-5 p.m. April 28. Through May 11. $20. 327-4242.
Eight 10s in Tucson: a 10 Minute Play Festival — Temple of Music and Art Cabaret Theatre, 330 S. Scott Ave. Eight original scripts, submitted by playwrights from around the country, combined to create a unique evening of entertainment. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 25-27, May 2-3; 2-4 p.m. April 28. Through May 5. $18-$28. 401-3626.
Pima Theatre: Polaroid Stories — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Tale of young people living on the street told through poetry and coarse street language. The story that unfolds and relates to the modern audience’s struggle to make sense of today’s politics, society and family values. Contains explicit language. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 25-27; 2-4 p.m. April 28. $17. 206-6986.
Switzerland by Joanna Murray-Smith — Saint Francis at the Foothills, 4625 E. River Road. Author Patricia Highsmith hates everyone and just wants to be left alone. An emissary from her publisher arrives to beg her to write one more sequel to The Talented Mr. Ripley and he turns out to be more than a match for her iron will. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 25-27, May 2-3; 3-5 p.m. April 28. Through May 12. $25. 468-6111.
20th Century Blues by Susan Miller — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. A reunion, an argument, a ted talk, emotional mutiny and a bond that connects four women who meet once a year for a photo shoot, chronicling their changing/aging selves as they navigate through love, careers, children, and major world events. Appropriate for high school age and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 23-26, May 1-3; 3-5 p.m. April 27 and 28. Through May 5. $35. 882-9721.
The Fantasticks — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. A funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart. For general information about the show, please call 505-1856 or OVTheatrecompany@gmail.com. 6-8 p.m. April 25, 26 and 28; 2-4 p.m. April 28. $30. Last chance. 529-1000.
Things I Know To Be True — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. A beautiful and painfully perceptive portrait of a family and the frictions that arise when grown-up children try to push beyond the confines of their loving parents' expectations. 7:30-10 p.m. April 25-27, 30, May 1-3; 7-9:30 p.m. April 28; 2-4:30 p.m. April 27, 28, May 1 and 3. Through May 11. $25. 622-2823.
Arizona Repertory Theatre Spring Awakening — Tornabene Theatre on UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. Explores the complex journey from adolescence to adulthood of a dozen young people in 1891 Germany. 1:30-3:30 p.m. April 28; 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 26 and 27. Last chance. $20-$31. 621-1162.
Little Women the musical — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Follows the adventures of Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March as they grow up in Civil War America. Jo longs to publish a novel. Meg longs for a fiance. Beth longs for a piano. Amy longs to be admired. 7-9:30 p.m. April 27; 2-4:30 p.m. April 28. Through May 4. $17. 888-0509.
Open Auditions for Men and Women — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. For the play Now and Then by Sean Grennan, looking for the following characters: Jamie (late 20's-early 30's), Abby (late 20's-early 30's) and Woman (mid 60's or a bit younger). All positions are paid. Sides will be available after April 19 at the Invisible Theatre. People must sign up by calling Alayna at 884-0672 or alayna@invisibletheatre.com. 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 29. Free. 884-0672.
Scary Monsters — The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. A play in one-act with film and music. Scary Monsters tells the story of a ghost and a man fighting for the woman they both love in very different ways. Ages 21 and up. 7-8:15 p.m. April 29. $10. 977-5218.
Till Death Do Us Part - A Big Fat Murder Mystery — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Join the Romano family and the Manchego family as they celebrate the bride and groom in a night full of singing, dancing and murder. 6-8 p.m. April 29. Through June 10. $38.95 includes a three-course meal and a show. 529-1000.
CATS — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. A night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. Ages 5 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 7:30-10 p.m. April 30, May 1 and 2; 8-10:30 p.m. May 3 and 4; 2-4:30 May 4. Through May 5. $29. 1-800-745-3000.