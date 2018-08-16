POETRY
Puerto Rico in My Heart/Puerto Rico en Mi Corazón — University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. Works of contemporary Puerto Rican poets, presented in Spanish and English. 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays; 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Thursdays. Free. 626-3765.
Casa Libre Presents: Fair Weather Reading with Raquel Salas Rivera, Sophia Terazawa, and DJ Q — The Royal Room, 450 N. Sixth Ave. Poetry and music. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 25. $5. 1-312-590-3185.
DINNER THEATER
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535.
Murder at the Cactus Casino: Interactive Murder Mystery Show — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Live music and chase scenes. When you arrive, you’re given a new name, a new identity for the evening so feel free to play along. It’s like the game of Clue played live all around you. Price includes dinner and show. 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays. $39. 529-1000.
THEATER
GNATMAN— The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Mammoth City can breathe a sigh of relief now that Gnatman has captured the sinister Jester and this Master of Mayhem is safely behind bars. Or is he?. Call for show dates and times. Last chance Aug. 26. $21.95. 886-9428.
The Effect — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Connie and Tristan can’t hide how they feel around each other unless their chemistry is a side-effect of an antidepressant they’re taking as clinical trial participants. A passionate look at the mysteries of attraction. Contains adult language and themes. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 23-25. $20. 327-4242.
OAF - back by popular demand! — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. An original work by physical theatre creators Wolfe Bowart and Matt Walley. Life of a carnival’s beleaguered strongman, whose quiet demeanor couldn’t be further from the feats of strength he displays for a living. 2-3 p.m. Aug. 25; 7:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 24-26. $12-$28. 448-3300.
Solid Gold Seventies: A Musical Revue — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. See which iconic groups broke up and who launched solo careers, who was a one hit wonder, and what other chart topping artists helped carve the future of American pop music from the 1970s. 7:30-9 p.m. Aug. 24 and 25; 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 26. $18. 887-6239.
The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown — Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. A he sang/she sang poignant tale of romance gone right and then wrong between a hip, Jewish New York writer, and his struggling actress girlfriend, Shiksa Goddess. 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 25; 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 26. $25. 207-2491.
Acting Class — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will learn acting techniques, work on acting skills, and rehearse a play to be performed for parents on the last day of class. Ages 11-18. Eight classes. All levels welcome. 4:30-6 p.m. Fridays. $115. 401-4833.
The Adventures of Sparkle and Steven: Two Unlikely Best Friends by Taylor Steger — Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. Princess Maribel and her cat, “Sparkles” are at a pageant when the Evil Wizard tries to stop it. 11-11:30 a.m. Aug. 25. Through Sept. 29. $12. 207-2491.
The Musical World of Disney, Vol. 2 — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Watch as each song is brought to life with amazing production values, beautiful singing and fantastic dancing. 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 25; 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 26. $17. 888-0509.
Troubadour Theatre Acting Class — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will learn about acting, play theatre games, learn theatre and focus exercises, and rehearse a play to be presented to parents on the last day of class. Register online now at troubadourtheatre.com. Ages 7-12. All levels of experience welcome. 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays. Through Oct. 9; noon-1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Through Oct. 13. $115. 401-4833.
Troubadour Theatre Improv Class — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will spend class time learning and playing lots of fun improv games. Improv helps improve acting, communication, and collaboration skills and boosts confidence. Parents are invited to come watch the students play their favorite games on the last day of class. Register online now at roubadourtheatre.com. Ages 7-12. Eight classes. All levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays. Through Oct. 13. $95. 401-4833.
Troubadour Theatre Rock n Roll Class — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will work on vocal and instrument skills and work in bands on songs of their choosing. Parents are invited to watch on the last day of class. Ages 12-18. Eight classes. Prior experience required with instrument or vocal lessons. 2-3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Through Oct. 13. $115. 401-4833.
Troubadour Musical Theatre Class Ages 10-18 — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will work on vocal techniques and singing skills. Students will perform a showcase of group and solo songs from Broadway musicals for parents on the last day of class. Ages 10-18. No experience required. Eight classes. 4:30-6 p.m. Mondays. Through Oct. 8. $115. 401-4833.
Troubadour Theatre Improv Class — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will spend class time learning and playing lots of fun improv games. Parents are invited to come watch the students play their favorite games on the last day of class. Register online now at troubadourtheatre.com. Ages 11-18. Eight classes. All levels welcome. 4:30-6 p.m. Through Oct. 10. $95. 401-4833.
Every Brilliant Thing — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. You’re six years old. Mum’s in hospital. Dad says she’s ‘done something stupid’. So you start to make a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world. Everything that’s worth living for. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 30, 31. $20. 327-4242.
The Vampire — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Count Dracula travels from Transylvania to England and develops a taste for the blood of the innocent Mina. He is on a mission to make her his bride forever. Call for dates and times. $22.95. 886-9428.