Brad Nuorala exhibits a collection of paintings from his series, Another Point of View. VISUAL ARTS AND ECT.

 courtesy of TUS Link Gallery

VISUAL ARTS AND MORE

All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.

TUS Link Gallery — 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. Another Point of View, by Brad Nuorala. Nuorala exhibits a collection of paintings from his series; Fuerza en la Diversidad (Strength in Diversity) Patrick Cobb exhibits his photographic collage on metal.  5 a.m.-11:45 p.m. Through Oct. 31. 573-8187.

Mama's House: a DJ Mother Tierra Pool Party — Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road. Music, food trucks, local craft beer and wine. Hotel McCoy is donating all ticket sales to the medical relief fund of Jake Walker. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 23. 1-844-782-9622.

Run For The Hills: Poker Run — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. This event benefits the ALR- Rider Down Fund. Starting at 5 p.m. there will be live music, vendors, raffles , a bike show, food and more. Ages under 21 must be with a parent or legal guardian. 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 24. $20. 762-5652.

Fun and Games for Seniors — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Fun and easy to learn. 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Aug. 27. 594-5200.

Italian Flavor Hands-On Cooking Class — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Learn how to create an herb based sauce, a dressing, a stewed fish dish and creamy polenta. Register at thegardenkitchen.org/event/2976/. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 27. $55. 621-0476.

Corn Hole Tournament for K9s — Playground Bar and Lounge, 278 E. Congress St. Grand prize $500 cash. Registration Fee: $50 per team/Teams of 2 people. To Register e-mail BarkForTheBlue@gmail.com. 4-8 p.m. Aug. 23. $50. 396-3691.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags