VISUAL ARTS AND MORE
All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
TUS Link Gallery — 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. Another Point of View, by Brad Nuorala. Nuorala exhibits a collection of paintings from his series; Fuerza en la Diversidad (Strength in Diversity) Patrick Cobb exhibits his photographic collage on metal. 5 a.m.-11:45 p.m. Through Oct. 31. 573-8187.
Mama's House: a DJ Mother Tierra Pool Party — Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road. Music, food trucks, local craft beer and wine. Hotel McCoy is donating all ticket sales to the medical relief fund of Jake Walker. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 23. 1-844-782-9622.
Run For The Hills: Poker Run — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. This event benefits the ALR- Rider Down Fund. Starting at 5 p.m. there will be live music, vendors, raffles , a bike show, food and more. Ages under 21 must be with a parent or legal guardian. 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 24. $20. 762-5652.
Fun and Games for Seniors — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Fun and easy to learn. 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Aug. 27. 594-5200.
Italian Flavor Hands-On Cooking Class — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Learn how to create an herb based sauce, a dressing, a stewed fish dish and creamy polenta. Register at thegardenkitchen.org/event/2976/. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 27. $55. 621-0476.
Corn Hole Tournament for K9s — Playground Bar and Lounge, 278 E. Congress St. Grand prize $500 cash. Registration Fee: $50 per team/Teams of 2 people. To Register e-mail BarkForTheBlue@gmail.com. 4-8 p.m. Aug. 23. $50. 396-3691.