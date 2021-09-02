Popular Tucson artists are offering original works for nonprofit fundraiser

Several popular artists who call Tucson home, including Daniel Martin Diaz, Donovan White and Danny Martin, are pitching in to raise money for the Tucson-based nonprofit, Homicide Survivors, Inc., Friday, Sept. 10.

The artists have contributed original works, including a turntable dressed up in Martin's signature black-and-white illustrations, that will be auctioned off at a Luz de Vida pop-up gallery at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Luz de Vida project launched as an expression of community and love following the shootings of Jan. 8, 2011, where six people lost their lives and 19 were injured, including then-Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, according to press materials.

The album "Luz de Vida," featuring local and national artists, raised more than $20,000 for the Tucson Together Fund, which was created to provide financial support to the families of the victims.

Money raised since the fund was dissolved in 2014 has gone to Homicide Survivors, Inc.

Friday's free pop-up event precedes "Luz de Vida II," a new album featuring Calexico, Dr. Dog, Amos Lee and other local and national artists, set for release on Nov. 5.