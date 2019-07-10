WHEN THE SUN GOES DOWN
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, fachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing Reggaeton, Latin Pop and more. Dancing from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with a free salsa/bachata dance class 9-10 p.m. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. July 18. $5. 444-0439.
Looney Tunes On The Big Screen — Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Live music, games and an outdoor screening of the Kids Fest tradition, Looney Tunes on the big screen. 6-9:15 p.m. July 19. Free. 322-5638.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. July 19 and 26. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Connie Brannock's Little House of Funk — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Funk and jazz. 7-10 p.m. July 20. $10. 207-2429.
Johnnie and the Rumblers — Tony's Italian Deli, 6219 E. 22nd St. Classic rock. RSVP at 747-0070. 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 20. $15. 747-0070.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. July 22. Free. 775-2337.
Potty Mouth Pottery Painting: Color Me Mine Tucson - Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. New Naughty Words silk screens. $10 includes light snacks. Plus the cost of pottery. Games and prizes. BYOB. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-9 p.m. July 26. $10. 790-1100.