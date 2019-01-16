NIGHTLIFE
Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N Main Ave. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 25. Free. 628-8533.
Drop D — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Hard and heavy cover band. 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Jan. 25. Free. 887-9027.
Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Limbre. 8:30-12:30 a.m. Jan. 25 and Feb. 1. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Greg Brown — 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole. Folk. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 26. $35. 445-6425.
Magical Mystery/Project Zep — Rockabilly Grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road. Magical Mystery covering The Beatles and then transforms into Project Zep for some Zeppelin covers. 7-11 p.m. Jan. 26. Free. 888-1900.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Jan. 28. Free. 775-2337.
Potty Mouth Pottery — Color Me Mine Tucson: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Create a one of a kind Valentine's Day gift. BYOB. 21 and up. 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 1. $10. 790-1100.
Deep Peace Concert with Paul Temple's RadianceMatrix — Solar Culture, 31 E. Toole Ave. Musical mix of tuned healing bowls, haunting flutes, Sanskrit mantras, Tibetan throat singing and dream-like songs, dabbed with classical touches of Bach and Debussy. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 1. $20 advance; $25 day of. 884-0874.