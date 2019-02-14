CONCERT
Classical
Bach St. Matthew Passion — 10 soloists, multiple choirs and two orchestras. $25. 401-2651. trueconcord.org.
- Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley. 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 22.
- Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 23.
- Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway. 3-5 p.m. Feb. 24.
Dr. Douglas Cleveland Organ Concert — Catalina United Methodist Church. Western premiere of U of A Professor Pamela Decker's new work, The Last Seven Words and Triumph of Christ. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 22. $20. 327-4296. catalinamethodist.org.
UA Philharmonic Orchestra — Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 22. $5. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
“All of Us” Arizona Choir & UA Symphonic Choir — Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Road. Music celebrating diversity, unity and inclusion. 3-5 p.m. Feb. 24. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Third Annual Michael Moore Memorial Piano Competition — Fred Fox School of Music. Honoring the memory of Michael Moore. Undergraduate piano students will compete for over $4,000 in prize awards. 4-6 p.m. Feb. 24. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Choral Concert: Recital Choir — Fred Fox School of Music. 3-5 p.m. Feb. 25. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Mahler: Symphony No. 4: Arizona Symphony Orchestra featuring Yunah Lee, soprano — Catalina Foothills High School. Catalina Foothills High School Orchestra directed by Ryan Watson. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 1. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
DANCE
Camille A. Brown and Dancers — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Comedy, animation, theater, dance and live music. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 21. $55. 621-3341. uapresents.org.
Bella Gaia — Centennial Hall. Music, dance and NASA imagery. 3-5 p.m. Feb. 5 and 24. $35. 621-3341. uapresents.org.
Shen Yun 2019 World Tour — Tucson Music Hall, 260 S Church Ave. Consisting of about 20 pieces, featuring one of the world’s oldest art forms- classical Chinese dance-along with patented scenographical effects and all-original orchestral works. 7:30-9:45 p.m. Feb. 26 and 27; 2-4:15 p.m. Feb. 27. $150. 1-180-088-0018. shenyun.com.
OPERA
Say hello to opera: Free opera preview — Town of Oro Valley Council Chambers, 11000 N. La Canada. Discussion of the opera Silent Night, arias will be sung by the university of Arizona Students. 2-3 p.m. Feb. 25. Donations appreciated. 229-4712. azogsa.org.
Brown bag opera: free opera preview — Grace St. Paul Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Discussion and arias sung by the University of Arizona opera students of Silent Night. Noon-1 p.m. March 1. Donations appreciated. 906-3792. azogsa.org.