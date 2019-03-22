KIDS STUFF
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Princess Party — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Come dressed as your favorite princess. There will also be princesses in the house to visit and take pictures with. We will paint, create a craft crown and have refreshments. 10 a.m.-noon. March 30. $15. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Jack and the Beanstalk: A Storyteller's Adventure — Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road. Follow the storyteller through an adventure of interactive drama through the very heart of the fantasy land itself. 5-8 p.m. March 30 and 31. $10. 323-1331. tucsonvalleyofthemoon.com.
Science Sunday — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Play and experience the science of space, earth, life, physics, and more. The first 100 kids get a science goody bag. 9:30 a.m.-noon. March 31. Free. 299-3000. tucsonjcc.org.
Wildlife Yoga for Kids — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. Get your yoga on like the animals. Bring a mat or towel. 10-10:30 a.m. March 31. $10. 629-0100. facebook.com.