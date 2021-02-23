Put Arizona’s lovely lemons to work in this rich no-churn ice cream

But my favorite lemon capability is its ability to thicken dairy products. I sometimes make homemade ricotta, one of the easiest cheeses to make and so superior to commercial ricotta. If you drain the ricotta, you’ll end up with a lemony farmer’s cheese that spreads easily; I like it highly seasoned with lots of freshly ground black pepper, to spread on a couple of crackers or slices of baguette as a pre-dinner nosh.

There are lots of instructional videos and blog posts for both.

By the way, if you decide to make these lemon-thickened cheeses, look for milk that’s not ultra-pasteurized. Dairy processors make ultra-pasteurized milk in one of two ways: pasteurizing at a high temperature for a short time; or at a low temperature for a long time. Both denature some of the milk’s proteins so they won’t react properly to the lemon juice’s acidity.

You can capitalize on lemon’s ability to thicken dairy to make a delightful lemon ice cream. Some recipes I’ve seen suggest that half of the cream can be replaced with whole milk, but I prefer to use cream alone. One reason is that all-cream mixtures have a more reliable success rate.

Additionally, the resulting ice cream is richer, so a smaller portion is satisfying.