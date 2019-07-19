A member of rock royalty took time from his band's coast-to-coast, North American tour to enjoy the serenity of Tucson's Sabino Canyon earlier this week.
Brian May, lead guitarist for Queen, posted several photos of Tucson's desert surroundings on his Instagram account Tuesday, adding to his images some very nice words about the city.
"Call me crazy, but I always see the spirits of Indian chiefs in the mountains surrounding Tucson, Arizona. I love them. They give me a feeling of Peace," read the start of one post, which featured a shot of one of the city's mountain ranges from what appeared to be a parking lot.
In another post, under side-by-side images of a saguaro cactus, he noted, "This is a spiritual place for me. Tucson once saved my life. But that’s another story."
Sabino Canyon was mentioned several times throughout the four image posts. Each post received more than 58,000 hearts, the equivalent of Facebook "likes."
May, who turns 72 Friday, July 19, posted his photos on the same day of Queen + Adam Lambert's performance at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. The group, fronted by Adam Lambert, played to a sold-out crowd of about 15,000.
