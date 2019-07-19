Adam Lambert, left, and Brian May of Queen + Adam Lambert perform during their Rhapsody Tour at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Tuesday, July 16 in Phoenix.

 Rob Schumacher / The Arizona Republic

A member of rock royalty took time from his band's coast-to-coast, North American tour to enjoy the serenity of Tucson's Sabino Canyon earlier this week. 

Brian May, lead guitarist for Queen, posted several photos of Tucson's desert surroundings on his Instagram account Tuesday, adding to his images some very nice words about the city. 

"Call me crazy, but I always see the spirits of Indian chiefs in the mountains surrounding Tucson, Arizona. I love them. They give me a feeling of Peace," read the start of one post, which featured a shot of one of the city's mountain ranges from what appeared to be a parking lot. 

In another post, under side-by-side images of a saguaro cactus, he noted, "This is a spiritual place for me. Tucson once saved my life. But that’s another story."

Sabino Canyon was mentioned several times throughout the four image posts. Each post received more than 58,000 hearts, the equivalent of Facebook "likes."

May, who turns 72 Friday, July 19, posted his photos on the same day of Queen + Adam Lambert's performance at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. The group, fronted by Adam Lambert, played to a sold-out crowd of about 15,000. 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Reporter

Gerald received his journalism degree from the University of Maryland. He has been with the Star for 16 years and has covered a variety of beats. Currently, he divides his time between the presentation desk and as a member of the digital team.