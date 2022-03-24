Read about Tucson's Desert Museum and its history in new book

More than 400,000 people will visit the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum this year. Chances are they will leave with 400,000 different memories to share with their friends back home, but describing just what the museum is may not be so easy.

Is the Desert Museum a zoo? An aquarium? An arboretum? An art gallery? A science center?

The answer is “yes,” it is all those things, which is why the recently published “Treasured Legacies” is such an ambitious — and noteworthy — addition to the library of Tucson literature.

Released in September by Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Press, “Treasured Legacies” was selected as one of the Southwest’s Books of the Year by the Pima County Public Library.

It is as hard to summarize as the museum itself; more than an artist’s portfolio, more than an album of photos, more than a written history.

It is all those things, all in 77 pages that would work just as well in your bookcase as on the coffee table.