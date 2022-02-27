Read these books before meeting the authors at the Tucson book fest

“The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune. A case manager for a fantasy agency working with “kids,” Linus Baker is sent to the Marsyas Island Orphanage to check on six young residents: a gnome, a sprite, a wyvern, a werewolf-Pomeranian, a mysterious green blob and the antichrist. Their caretaker has issues, too. What could possibly go wrong?

— Tricia Clapp

“The Deeper the Roots” by Michael Tubbs. Promising change, Michael Tubbs was elected Mayor of Stockton, California, at age 26. Four years later, “change” was again on the ballot … and voters elected to change mayors. But we should keep an eye on Tubbs, who will introduce himself to Tucson at the book festival. The son of an incarcerated father, he was raised by three “moms” before graduating from Stanford and exploding onto the political scene in Northern California. His book explores the benefits and the price of change.

— Maria Parham