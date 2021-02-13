Readers suggest you support these Tucson restaurants

We go to restaurants to socialize, celebrate, commiserate and gather — except in the middle of a pandemic.

Many restaurants across our community aren’t getting enough business to survive, even with the push for delivery and takeout.

Here’s an easy way to help: Help us spread the word about your favorite dish at your favorite restaurant, especially if it’s a place that isn’t well known.

Fill out our form online at tucne.ws/eatlocal and we’ll tell our readers about your favorite places and why they deserve a visit or two.

We’re looking for the opinions of restaurant patrons, not owners and managers, so the form asks for your name.

Following are the suggestions of readers. We will update this database and map daily Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

