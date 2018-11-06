If you go

What: "On Your Feet"

By: Book by Alexander Dinelaris, lyrics and music by Emilio and Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine.

Director: Jerry Mitchell

Choreographer: Sergio Trujillo

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Nov. 13-15; 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18.

Where: Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd., on the University of Arizona campus

Cost: $29 to $125 through ticketmaster.com

Running time: 2 hours, 15 minutes with one intermission

Cast: Christie Prades, Ektor Rivera, Alma Cuervo, Eddie Noel and Nancy Ticotin.