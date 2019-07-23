Things are about to get crazy on the Live Theatre Workshop stage.

The company’s latest, “Show People,” is all about confusion. Or lies. And, of course, laughter.

Here’s the premise: A long out-of-work acting couple are hired by a wealthy young man to pose as his parents at his upscale beach house. It’s all a ruse to impress his girlfriend.

As the play progresses, lies unravel and new ones take their place. And don’t pretend you’ve got it all figured out: the script is fat with red herrings.

Paul Weitz wrote the comedy, which, if you can’t tell by the title, is kind of a spoof on, well, show people.

Laughter is a good reason to go. Here’s another: Lesley Abrams. She rarely takes the stage these days, but when she does, she mesmerizes.

And the rest of the cast is loaded with talent, too: Steve McKee, Taylor Rascher and Emily Gates. Chris Moseley directs.

Previews are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25 and Friday, July 26; opening is 7:30 p.m. July 27. Regular performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 24 at Live Theatre, 5317 E. Speedway. Previews and Thursday performances are $15; all others are $20. 327-4242, livetheatreworkshop.org

Kathleen has covered the arts for the Star for 20 years. Previously, she covered business, news and features for the Tucson Citizen. A near-native of Tucson, she is continually amazed about the Old Pueblo's arts scene and feels lucky to be covering it.