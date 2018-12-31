If you like a little hee-haw with your ha-ha, you are in for one heck of a start to 2019.
On Friday, Jan. 4, country-leaning, twangy-voiced comedian Jeff Foxworthy — a fourth of the hilarious Blue Collar Comedy Tour quartet — will play a show at Desert Diamond Casino, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road.
He’s the first of three Blue Collar shows heading to the Old Pueblo in the coming months:
- Larry the Cable Guy is next up, opening the 2019 concert series at the AVA at Casino del Sol on March 9. Usually the AVA doesn’t crank up until late March or early April, after the Easter holiday. Tickets for the show are $25 to $65 through tickets.casinodelsol.com or at the box office, 5655 W. Valencia Road.
- Ron White brings his cigar-chomping, bourbon drinking shtick to Desert Diamond on April 5. Tickets are $49.50 to $69.50 through startickets.com
The only one missing from the gang, which brought its comedy ensemble act to Tucson back in 2002, is Bill Engvall. He doesn’t have Tucson penciled in for early 2019, which is understandable: Engvall was here in late spring 2017 for a nearly sold-out show at Fox Tucson Theatre, and he’s fairly regular here.
Here’s a quick reminder of who’s who among the Blue Collar Comedy guys according to their signature tagline.
- Foxworthy: “You might be a redneck if” ... and fill in the blank.
- Engvall: “Here’s your sign,” which follows something like this: Guy walks up to another guy in the parking lot who’s fixing a flat tire. “Your tire go flat?” “Nope, the other three just swelled up. Here’s your sign.”
- Larry the Cable Guy: The Florida comedian and radio personality punctuates his jokes with “git ’er done!” As in: “I was madder then a mosquito in a mannequin factory. Git ’er done!”
- White: Nicknamed Tater Salad, White’s props include a fat lit cigar and tumbler of Johnny Walker. One of our favorite White jokes: “Drunk in Public”: “Officer, I was drunk in the bar. They threw me into public.”
Tickets for Foxworthy, who takes the stage at 8 p.m. Friday, are $60 to $75 through startickets.com