A pair of colorful lighted butterflies over head at Zoo Lights at Reid Park Zoo, Dec. 5, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Craft breweries from across the state will be pouring samples at Reid Park Zoo's Brew Lights, taking place this Saturday, Dec. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The fundraising event, with all proceeds benefiting the zoo, will feature a who's who of local breweries, including Catalina Brewing, Sentinel Peak Brewing, Corbett Brewing, Crooked Tooth Brewing and Button Brewing; but also several breweries from beyond the Old Pueblo, such as Mother Road Brewing (Flagstaff), San Tan Brewing (Chandler) and Grand Canyon Brewing in Williams. 

Participants will get a souvenir cup and six tastings, for an evening of beer sampling amid millions of holiday lights forming twinkling, colorful vignettes throughout the park. 

For the children, there will be carousel rides, s'mores, hot chocolate and pictures with Santa. 

Tickets are $35 general admission and $30 for zoo members. Adults who are not drinking pay $10. Children, ages 2-14, are $6 and under 2 are free. 

Gerald received his journalism degree from the University of Maryland. He has been with the Star for 16 years and has covered a variety of beats. Currently, he divides his time between the presentation desk and as a member of the digital team.