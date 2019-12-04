Craft breweries from across the state will be pouring samples at Reid Park Zoo's Brew Lights, taking place this Saturday, Dec. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The fundraising event, with all proceeds benefiting the zoo, will feature a who's who of local breweries, including Catalina Brewing, Sentinel Peak Brewing, Corbett Brewing, Crooked Tooth Brewing and Button Brewing; but also several breweries from beyond the Old Pueblo, such as Mother Road Brewing (Flagstaff), San Tan Brewing (Chandler) and Grand Canyon Brewing in Williams.
Participants will get a souvenir cup and six tastings, for an evening of beer sampling amid millions of holiday lights forming twinkling, colorful vignettes throughout the park.
For the children, there will be carousel rides, s'mores, hot chocolate and pictures with Santa.
Tickets are $35 general admission and $30 for zoo members. Adults who are not drinking pay $10. Children, ages 2-14, are $6 and under 2 are free.