"Religious War Beyond the Battlefield in the Reformation Era" lecture
St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Political strategies, military tactics, daily hardships and suffering inflicted on civilians. Aug. 5: Living with the Enemy: Quartering, Mustering and Daily Interactions Between Soldiers and Civilians During The Age of Religious Wars by Benjamin Miller; Aug. 12: Blessed are the Peacemakers? Monks, Friars, and Religious Violence in Early Modern Europe by Hannah McClain; Aug. 19: Women and Warfare in Early Modern Europe by Rachel Davis Small; Aug. 26: The Civilian Experiences of Religious Diversity and Suffering During Early Modern War by Annie Morphew. 10:15 a.m. Sundays. Aug. 5-26. Free. 626-5448.
Photography exhibit and lunch
St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church. Our sisters Keeper. Photographs by Marie Plakos illustrating the strength and beauty she sees in women and children living in underdeveloped countries. Complimentary lunch at 12:30 p.m. Exhibition through Oct. 21. Visit oursisterskeeper.org for more information. 12:30-4 p.m. Aug. 5.
Unitarian Universalist new minister
Unitarian Universalist Church of Tucson, 4831 E. 22nd St. Rev. Bethany Russell-Lowe will deliver her first sermon "To Build the Common Good" as the new minister 10:30 a.m. Aug. 12. 748-1551.