KIDS STUFF
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Young Reporter Workshop — Bear Essential News, 2525 E. Broadway. Kids in grades 3-8 can sign up to be a Bear Essential News Young reporter and learn all about journalism at KVOA studios. Call to make a reservation. 9 a.m.-noon. Sept. 15. 792-9930. bearessentialnews.com.
How to Build a Rocket — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. A basic class on Model Rocketry for people who never even thought of building a rocket before. Ages 13 and up. Call to register. 1-2 p.m. Sept. 15. 594-5200.
Abbett Teen Advisory Board — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Public Library. Gain volunteer hours, meet new friends, learn leaderships skills and influence library services for teens. 3-4 p.m. Sept. 15. 594-5200.
Soft Circuits Skulls and Pumpkins — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Light up your Halloween costume. Explore the concepts with this simple soft circuit project. For teens. 4-5 p.m. Sept. 19. 594-5275.