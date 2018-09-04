Abbett Teen Advisory Board — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Public Library. Gain volunteer hours, meet new friends, learn leaderships skills and influence library services for teens. 3-4 p.m. Sept. 15. 594-5200. KIDS STUFF

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

KIDS STUFF

All events are free unless otherwise noted. 

Young Reporter Workshop — Bear Essential News, 2525 E. Broadway. Kids in grades 3-8 can sign up to be a Bear Essential News Young reporter and learn all about journalism at KVOA studios. Call to make a reservation. 9 a.m.-noon. Sept. 15. 792-9930. bearessentialnews.com.

How to Build a Rocket — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. A basic class on Model Rocketry for people who never even thought of building a rocket before. Ages 13 and up. Call to register. 1-2 p.m. Sept. 15. 594-5200. 

Abbett Teen Advisory Board — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Public Library. Gain volunteer hours, meet new friends, learn leaderships skills and influence library services for teens. 3-4 p.m. Sept. 15. 594-5200.

Soft Circuits Skulls and Pumpkins — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Light up your Halloween costume. Explore the concepts with this simple soft circuit project. For teens. 4-5 p.m. Sept. 19. 594-5275.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles