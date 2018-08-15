Keeping the records spinning on the stereo

Jeff Brucker and his staff have been repairing audio equipment at Stereo Hospital inside Metro Gnome Music since 2000.

The advantage to repairing an old system rather than buying a new one, Brucker says, is the heavy-duty design of older models.

“The forces involved are very minute,” says Brucker, the owner of the business. “The inexpensive newer models which are made with plastic usually produce a lower fidelity sound.”

While most audio repair is better left for the professionals, Brucker says there are some things that you can do yourself to ensure a high fidelity listening experience.

“Use it on a regular basis and replace the needle every 500 to 1,000 hours,” Brucker says. “Don’t let it sit there.”

Brucker also says that it is important to clean your records with vinyl cleaner and use an antistatic brush to avoid dust.

If you’re not sure if your old turntable is in proper working condition, Brucker says to plug it in and try playing it.