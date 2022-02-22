Review: A Russian tale takes a critical look at marriage

In the background is Beethoven’s sonata, a piece played by Pozdnyshev’s wife and his friend. Pozdnyshev has no use for music, but he finds himself strangely consumed by the sonata as they play: “It sucked me in. It spat me out. My temperature soared, my blood chilled, my soul roared, my heart... It seemed as if the whole room might at any moment burst open or swallow us up. It seemed that we might all fall into each other's arms and do whatever exquisite thing we pleased.”

Not a music fan, his explosive reaction shocked him. As he recognized the power of the music he became even more convinced that his wife and his friend, with music in common, were falling into each other’s arms.

It’s important to put the play’s attitude toward women in context — this was the late 19th century after all. So when Podnyshev says “All women want a mate. Tell them that at your own peril but it's true. Better to be a corpse than a spinster,” or, women “might catch us in their pretty perfumed traps, make us their creatures for a while, but they're not equals” you understand it’s the times and a reflection of this soulless, arrogant character. But one kind of wants to scream anyway.