Review: Big laughs roll with ATC's 'Women in Jeopardy'

Plus, he was the last to see her. Mary and Jo are suspicious. Very suspicious. They become even more alarmed when Liz tells them that he will be taking her 19-year-old daughter camping. Alone.

Then they meet him: inappropriate, gawky, weird. Surely he is a serial killer. And it is their job to save Liz and her daughter.

Daniels has a flair for comedy, and he saw to it that every laugh possible was wrung out of the script. Humor could be found in the lighting design by Brian J. Lilienthal and Dave Remedios’ sound design. Even the scene changes were funny.

It was all a bit self-conscious, but with a noble goal: laughter.

Daniels was helped by a cast that was willing to stoop just as low for laughter. Celik and Brothers had a kind of Lucy-Ethel vibe that upped the physical comedy, and Rastorfer’s desperate and horny Liz just added to the fun.

Here’s the thing: This really isn’t a very good script. The characters are one-dimensional, you can see the strain to be funny, and the ending is a dud.

But here’s the other thing: Even with an audience of two watching it on a small screen, you laugh. And that is something we all need.