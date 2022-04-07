Review: Children's play 'You and Me' funny amid hot-button issues

The residents of the Proud Circle are in for a shock.

In Scoundrel and Scamp’s production of “You and Me and the Space Between,” the island of Proud Circle sprouts a leak and it is sinking.

Those who live there have no idea that there is anything beyond their island, but they figure they are doomed if they don’t try to find out.

Ah, but a world beyond their’s isn’t as welcoming as they hoped. And the languages and the food and the music and the attitudes are all different from the Proud Circlers. It is jarring and frightening to try to weave their lives into those of their new countrymen. But to not do it could mean doom for the islanders.

The children’s play by Tasmanian playwright Finegan Kruckemeyer is beautifully directed by Susan Arnold and is infused with humor and some stirring writing.

The ensemble, playing multiple characters, was strong, especially Gretchen Wirges, who continues to grow as a comedic actress, and Emily Gates, whose versatility gives distinction to each of her characters.

In parable form, Kruckemeyer touches on a load of issues, including immigration, assimilation and climate change. Each of those have multiple stories in themselves. We wish that the playwright hadn’t cast such a wide net and told a more specific tale around fewer hot-button issues. It would have made for a stronger play.

Here’s the good thing though: it never becomes didactic. Kruckemeyer manages to tell the story without ever preaching to us. Whew.

The shortcomings in the script, however, don’t take away from this production, which keeps audiences in their grip for the whole 90 minutes. You’ll be charmed, you’ll laugh, and you will fall in love with the residents of the Proud Circle island.

If you go What: Scoundrel and Scamps’ production of the children’s play, “You and Me and the Space Between” By: Finegan Kruckemeyer Director: Susan Arnold Where: The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. 5th Ave. in the Historic Y When: Through April 17 Cost: $15-$30 Reservations/information: 488-3300, scoundrelandscamp.org Run time: 90 minutes with no intermission Et cetera: Appropriate for those 5 and older COVID precautions: Proof of vaccine and masks are required

