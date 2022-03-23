Review: 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' offers a wild and raucous experience

Ah, it’s been a long, long time since some of us have been in a seedy nightclub. Or in a theater.

Arizona Onstage Productions gives us both with its wild and raucous “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

The rock musical is rebellious, subversive, philosophical, irreverent, crude and glorious. It will make you angry, it will make you move, it will move you.

The stage at the Cabaret Theatre at the Temple of Music and Art has been transformed into that nightclub. And the headliner for the night is Hedwig, a “slip of a girly boy” who comes to the U.S. as an army bride after a botched sex-change operation that left her with that angry inch.

Hedwig, a songwriter and performer, falls in love with and helps make the teenage boy she babysits a superstar musician. Of course, he then abandons her. The premise is the concert is being performed at the same time that her creation was playing an arena-type show across the way.

Jordan Ross Siebert is staggeringly good as Hedwig. From the moment he leaps on stage in a glittering cape, fishnet stockings, high heels and long blonde wig, he captivated. We were taken in by his ad libs, his singing, and his heartbreak.