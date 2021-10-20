Review: High-stakes finance at center of Live Theatre's "Dry Powder"

Trust, truth, moral responsibility, and profit collide in Sarah Burgess’ comedy-drama “Dry Powder,” a glimpse into the complex world of high finance, which Live Theatre Workshop opened Saturday, Oct. 16.

The four-character play begins with Rick (Cliff Madison), founder and president of a New York private equity firm, reeling from a public relations debacle. Rick threw a lavish $1 million engagement party with an elephant (yes, a real pachyderm) that coincided with large-scale layoffs at a grocery store chain that the firm bought. Criticized in The New York Times, Rick is fielding calls from irate investors who are being targeted by angry protestors.

Jenny (Lori Hunt), one of the company’s founding partners, is unable to see beyond the bottom line. She encouraged Rick to have the party and dismissed the public backlash as jealousy.

Jenny’s rival in the firm — fellow founding partner Seth (Stephen Frankenfield) — has an idea to shore up the company’s image and make some money. He’s worked out a ganga deal to purchase Sacramento, California-based Landmark Luggage. Working with Jeff (Tyler Gastelum), the CEO of the luggage company, Seth aims to grow Landmark, increase its U.S. employment, and exit with profit. Sounds like a worthy plan, right?