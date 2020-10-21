Review: 'Trumbo' is a word-happy look at the screenwriter

Dalton Trumbo was a master ranter.
Of course, he had much to rant about: In 1947, the legendary screenwriter (“Roman Holiday,” “The Brave One” and “Spartacus” are just a few) refused to answer questions before the shameful House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), which professed to snuff out communists hiding in the shadows ready to destroy this country. His refusal got him a year in jail for contempt of Congress. More than that, he was blacklisted and could not find work in Hollywood. That ostracization lasted 13 years.
Invisible Theatre’s compelling production of “Trumbo: Red, White and Blacklisted,” which runs through Nov. 1, was written by Christopher Dalton and is made up almost entirely of his father’s letters to friends, family and even enemies.
And those letters eloquently display the elder Dalton’s wizardly way with words. Whether they are calling out a hypocritical friend, shaming a producer for selling out or a love letter to his wife, the letters are personal, rage-filled, tender and long. He wrote really, really long letters.
David Alexander Johnston gave the gravitas and wit that exuded from the screenwriter. Damian Garcia played his son and the narrator with a warmth that invited us to sit down and listen.
The play, directed by Susan Claassen, was pulled from a book of Trumbo’s letters, and it lacks the drama or arc that one expects in a theater piece.
Nevertheless, it is compelling to hear those letters and to be reminded of that dark time in our history when we persecuted thinking. And that feels very timely.
Kathleen Allen has written about the arts in Tucson for more than two decades.
