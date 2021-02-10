Rich panna cotta gets flavor boost with blood orange glaze

Blood oranges make my heart beat just a little faster. They are so exotic, their ruby interiors so vivid, that when they arrive in their brief season, I think of all kinds of ways to use them.

This week, I’m offering you a citrusy panna cotta with a silky blood orange topping, to show off that eye-popping color. You know panna cotta, the rich Italian dessert whose name translates to “cooked cream,” don’t you? If you don’t, allow me to make the introduction.

But making panna cotta requires that you understand how to work with gelatin, which is a handy skill to have.

So let’s talk about gelatin for a moment.

If you have ever made a beef or pork roast and found jelly in the bottom of the roasting pan the next day, then you have a clue to gelatin’s origins. Commercially, gelatin is made from pork or beef bones and hides. There are some gelatins made from fish byproducts available, which helps get around religious objections, and vegetarian gelatins made from agar, carrageenan, pectic or konjac are also available. Its name comes from the Latin “gelatus,” meaning stiff or frozen.