Roadhouse — Monterey Court. Classic rock. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 13. $5. 207-2429. WHEN THE SUN GOES DOWN.

Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, bachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing Reggaeton, Latin pop and more. Dancing from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with a free salsa/bachata dance class 9-10 p.m. Sept. 5. $5. 444-0439.

Liver Down the River — Monterey Court, 505 W Miracle Mile. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 6. $10. 207-2429.

The Bennu — 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave. Blending elements of psychedelic, progressive and electronic rock with jazz sensibilities, infectious dance beats and group improvisation. Ages 21 and up. 8-11:30 p.m. Sept. 6. $10. 445-6425.

Zona Libre Salsa Band  — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. Sept. 6 and 13. $7 cash only. 444-0439.

Wendy & the Boys — Monterey Court. Motown to classic rock hits from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 7. Free. 207-2429.

Arts and Drafts — Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E.Sixth St. Beer, art, live music, food truck and free mini coloring books. Minors must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian. 7-11 p.m. Sept. 7. Free. 444-5305.

Jukebox Junqies — Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Drive. Classic rock, oldies, R&B, country, blues and Latin. 8:30-11:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Free. 299-2020.

Danika Holmes & Jeb Hart — Monterey Court. Soulful acoustic duo. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 8. $10. 207-2429.

Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week.  8-10 p.m. Sept. 9. Free. 775-2337.

Adult Spelling Bee — Tap and Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Winner gets a fabulous trophy and other prizes. Sign up to spell at 6:30 p.m. 7-8 p.m. Sept. 10. Free. 344-8999.

Jess Wayne — Monterey Court. Folk. 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 10. Free. 207-2429.

Reed Turchi — Monterey Court. Blues. 8-9:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Free. 207-2429.

Connie Brannock Trio — Caffe Torino, 5605 E. River Road. Jazz, soul and blues. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 12. Free. 300-6860.

Larry Armstrong and CopperMoon — Harbottle Brewing Co., 3820 S. Palo Verde Road. Folk. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13. Free. 499-2518.

