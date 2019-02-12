CONCERTS
Jazz and world
The Doo Wop Project — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 22. $29-$64. 547-3040.
41st Annual AzJazz Week — Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. The University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music featuring six concerts. 4-6 p.m. Feb. 24; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 28; 3-5 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. March 1. Free. 621-1655.
Joe Lovano — Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Jazz. 8-10 p.m. March 1. $40. 621-3341.
Popular, rock, country
Rock for Life: A Concert to Benefit the Dana Farber Cancer Inst. — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. To benefit the Claudia Adams Barr Program in innovative basic cancer research. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 21. $25. 529-1000.
Theodore Roosevelt: Man in the Arena Starring Derek Evans — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Living history presentation. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 21. $20. 399-1750.
Leo Kottke — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Guitarist, with some unusual self-written songs. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 21. $30. 981-1475.
Rodeo Barn Dance with the Billy Shaw Jr Band — The Savoy Opera House in Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Admission is $5 or free with an entree purchase from Pinnacle Peak on Feb. 22. Ask your server for dance voucher. Ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 22. $5. 296-4551.
Larry Armstrong and CopperMoon — Plaza Palomino, 2900 N. Swan Road. Plaza Palomino Rodeo Days Arts celebration. 1:15-2:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Free. 907-7325.
Bring Back That Lovin' Feeling: Salute to the Righteous Brothers — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Feb. 23. $30. 529-1000.
The Wonders of Waila — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. A hybrid of popular European polka and waltzes with a variety of Mexican influences mixed in. Performed by Gertie and the T.O. Boyz. 2-3 p.m. Feb. 23. Free. 594-5275.
The Brothers Four — The Gaslight Music Hall. Folk songs from America, Ireland, Scotland, Africa, Japan and China round out a repertoire of acoustic tunes old and new. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24. $25. 529-1000.
At Last: Tribute to the Divas of Soul — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Katherine Byrnes. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 25. $22.95. 886-9428.
Tori Kelly The Acoustic Sessions — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. R&B infused classic gospel. 8-10 p.m. Feb. 25. $35. 547-3040.
Visiting Artist Series: Nu-Blu — The Gaslight Music Hall. Husband-and-wife duo Daniel and Carolyn Routh. Country and blue grass. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28. $15. 529-1000.
Music with 43 Miles North — Joyner-Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada, Green Valley. Harmonies. 1-2 p.m. March 1. Free. 594-5295.
John Michael Talbot — St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View Road. Christian. Proceeds from this concert will benefit the preservation and maintenance of Mission San Xavier del Bac and the Youth Program at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish. 7-8:30 p.m. March 1. $25. 447-8940.