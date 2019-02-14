KIDS ACTIVITIES
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Rodeo Break Camp — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. Includes archery lessons, pellet rifle safety and marksmanship, and fishing at Silverbell Lake. Transportation from the museum to Silverbell Lake is provided. Ages 9-13. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22. $50. 629-0100. thewildlifemuseum.org.
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies 0-18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Wilderness Camps — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Three day camp for kids ages 11-14. Set up camp, hike, make friends, roast marshmallows and enjoy the outdoors. Contact Ranger Heather at sagu_education@nps.gov to register. 10:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. Feb. 21-23. $50. 733-8614.
Teen Leaders Against Hunger Workshop — Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, 3003 S. Country Club Road. A workshop and volunteer experience open to all high school students. Lunch will be provided and a certificate of completion will be awarded to all attendees. Sign up in advance by contacting us at 622-0525 Ext. 7341 or at engage@communityfoodbank.org. 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 1 and 22. communityfoodbank.org.
Rodeo Night — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Petting zoo, horse rides with TRAK, food and drink specials, stunt shows and amusement rides. 5-8 p.m. Feb. 22. 296-4551. traildusttown.com.
Block Party — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Play with Lego and Duplo bricks and build something with a different theme each week. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.