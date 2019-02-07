KIDS ACTIVITIES
Kids Night Out: Lego Movie the Second Part — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Movie screening, pizza and painting for ages 6 and up. Register in advance. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 15. $30. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Kids Create — University of Arizona: Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. A day of workshops, music, activities, and refreshments just for kids. Babies to 10 and their parents/guardians. After the workshops, we offer a breakfast concert featuring healthy food, coffee, and live local music. 10 a.m.-noon. Feb. 16. Free. 626-3765. poetry.arizona.edu.
Rodeo Carnival — The Abbie School grounds, 5870 E. 14th St. Games, obstacle/jumping castles, small petting zoo, food for sale and 50/50 raffle with additional prizes. Activities require ticket purchase starting at $.50 each. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 16. 300-6103.
Abbett Teen Advisory Board — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Gain volunteer hours, meet new friends and learn leadership skills. 3-4 p.m. Third Saturdays monthly. Feb. 16. Free. 594-5200.
Top Predators — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. Learn amazing facts, make and learn how a food chain works, go on a hunt for extreme predators in the museum. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 17. $10. 629-0100. thewildlifemuseum.org.
Block Party — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Play with Lego and Duplo bricks and build something with a different theme each week. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 594-5420.
Rodeo Break Camp — International Wildlife Museum. Includes archery lessons, pellet rifle safety and marksmanship, and fishing at Silverbell Lake. Transportation from the museum to Silverbell Lake is provided. Ages 9-13. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22. $50. 629-0100. thewildlifemuseum.org.
Rodeo Holiday Circus Camp — The Circus Academy of Tucson, 400 W. Speedway. Appropriate for all levels, try out aerial silks, trapeze, sling, juggling, spinning plates, tightrope, globe, rola bola and more. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22. $95. 1-928-814-9637. facebook.com.
Wilderness Camps — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Three day camp for kids ages 11-14. Set up camp, hike, make friends, roast marshmallows and enjoy the outdoors. Contact Ranger Heather at sagu_education@nps.gov to register. 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 21, 22, 23. $50. 733-8614.
Teen Leaders Against Hunger Workshop — Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, 3003 S. Country Club Road. A workshop and volunteer experience open to all high school students. Lunch will be provided and a certificate of completion will be awarded to all attendees. Sign up in advance by contacting us at 622-0525 Ext. 7341 or engage@communityfoodbank.org. 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Free. 622-0525. communityfoodbank.org.