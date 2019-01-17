CONCERT
Classical
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Fresh Music, Copland and More — Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Pacho Flores performs the U.S. premiere of Arturo Marquez's Trumpet Concerto, plus Aaron Copland's Our Town with a multimedia presentation including photos of Tucson from the past 90 years. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 25; 2-4 p.m. Jan. 27. $30-$86. 882-8585. tucsonsymphony.org.
Sehr Romantisch: Bolton Guitars with Misael Barraza-Diaz. — St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Romantic guitar music with classical guitar. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 27. $20. 222-7277. friendsofmusictucson.org.
Nell Snaidas and Chatham Baroque in Repertorio Espanol — Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Lively dances for string band and percussion. 3-5 p.m. Jan. 27. $25. 721-0846. azearlymusic.org.
Roy A. Johnson Memorial Organ Series: Lich/Lee Duo — UA Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. Ji Sun Lee, organ and Michael Lich, guitar. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 27. $10. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
Breath In a Ram’s Horn: CD Celebration — UA Fred Fox School of Music. Daniel Asia talks about the relationship between classical music and Judaism and extrapolates to the larger spiritual realm. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 27. $10. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
Choral Concert: Recital Choir — UA Fred Fox School of Music. 3-4 p.m. Jan. 31. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
OPERA
Brown Bag Opera-Free Preview of La Traviata — Grace St. Paul Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. The Opera Guild of Southern Arizona will present a discussion of the opera, La Traviata, and arias will be sung by University of Arizona opera students. Bring a lunch; dessert and coffee will be provided. Noon-1 p.m. Jan. 25. Free. 327-6857. azogsa.org.