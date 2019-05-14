CONCERTS
Latin
Alejandra Guzmán — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Latino. 8-11 p.m. May 31. $25. 1-855-765-7829.
Ppopular, rock, country
Golden Oldies: A Rock & Roll Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Relive those rockin’ days of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. 6-8 p.m. May 23 and 30. $23.95. 529-1000.
The Hag: A Tribute to the Music of Merle Haggard — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. 6-8 p.m. May 25. $25. 529-1000.
90’s House Party ft. Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Tone Loc and Coolio — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. House party. 8-11 p.m. May 25. $25. 1-855-765-7829.
An Intimate Evening with Paul McCartney: Tony Kishman — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. May 26. $25. 529-1000.
The Traveling Wilburys — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. May 27. $22.95. 886-9428.
The Titan Valley Warheads — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Bluegrass and western. 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 30. Free. 207-2429.
Offbeat. the High Art of the Underground Beat Scene — MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. Sound artists from Los Angeles and Tucson, including Altrice, Jansport J, Slim Jeff and June West. 6-9 p.m. May 31. Free. 624-5019.