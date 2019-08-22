WHEN THE SUN GOES DOWN
Gatecreeper, Candy and Show Me The Body — 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave. Ages 16 and up. 7-11:30 p.m. Aug. 30. $30. 622-8848.
HoCo Fest: Malaena Cadiz and Billy Sedlmayr — Exo Roast Co., 403 N. Sixth Ave. Ages 21 and up. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 30. Free. 622-8848.
HoCo Fest: Pushing Buttons — Thunder Canyon Brewery, 220 E. Broadway. Ages 21 and up. 10-11:45 p.m. Aug. 30. Free. 622-8848.
HoCo Fest: Ryley Walker, Wild Pink — Che's Lounge, 350 N. Fourth Ave. Indie folk, rock and blues. 8-11 p.m. Aug. 30. Free. 622-8848.
HoCo Fest: Street Blues Family and Seanloui — R Bar, 350 E. Congress St. Ages 21 and up. 10-11:45 p.m. Aug. 30. Free. 622-8848.
Santa Pachita — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. An 8-piece high energy band doing Latin, Latin fusion, ska, reggae, funk, salsa and rock. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 30. $5. 207-2429.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. Aug. 30 and Sept. 6. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Graham Smith, Bryce Rogers and the Ateliers — Monterey Court. Americana, singer/songwriter, and indie rock. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 1. Free. 207-2429.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Sept. 2.Free. 775-2337.
Connie Brannock Quartet, Instrumental Edition — Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Funk, soul and jazz. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 4. Free. 628-8533.
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, bachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing Reggaeton, Latin Pop and more. Dancing from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with a free salsa/bachata dance class 9-10 p.m. Sept. 5. $5. 444-0439.
Jukebox Junqies Will Rock Oro Valley — Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. Classic rock, oldies, R&B, country, blues and Latin. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6. $13.50. 529-1000.
Liver Down the River — Monterey Court, 505 W Miracle Mile. Five piece band. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 6. $10. 207-2429.
The Bennu — 191 Toole. Blending elements of psychedelic, progressive, electronic rock with jazz sensibilities, infectious dance beats and group improvisation. Ages 21 and up. 8-11:30 p.m. Sept. 6. $10. 445-6425.