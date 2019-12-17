Santa's coming to Main Gate — and so is the snow!

So apparently we should expect afternoon snow at Geronimo Plaza on Sunday, Dec. 22.

No, really, the weatherman at the North Pole has issued a “flurries” warning for the plaza beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Don’t be surprised when you see a bearded plump guy all dressed in red with a floppy red and white cap, either.

Yep, Santa is coming to Main Gate Square with a few of his elves.

Sun Link is turning its streetcar into the Pueblo Express to ferry folks from the Mercado Station at Avenido Del Convento on West Congress Street to Main Gate. Hop on board at 2 p.m. and you can ride along with Santa’s merry elves and the Walden Grove Choir singing holiday tunes.

The ride’s not free; you need a Sun Link day pass to board. But riders are encouraged to wear winter pajamas, and for each one playing that reindeer game, Main Gate Square will donate $5 to the Angel Heart Pajama Project to help needy children from newborn to age 12.

Here’s what you need to know about the bash:

When: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22

Where: Main Gate, between North Euclid and North Park avenues on East University Boulevard