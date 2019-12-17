Santa's coming to Main Gate — and so is the snow!

So apparently we should expect afternoon snow at Geronimo Plaza on Sunday, Dec. 22.
No, really, the weatherman at the North Pole has issued a “flurries” warning for the plaza beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Don’t be surprised when you see a bearded plump guy all dressed in red with a floppy red and white cap, either.
Yep, Santa is coming to Main Gate Square with a few of his elves.
Sun Link is turning its streetcar into the Pueblo Express to ferry folks from the Mercado Station at Avenido Del Convento on West Congress Street to Main Gate. Hop on board at 2 p.m. and you can ride along with Santa’s merry elves and the Walden Grove Choir singing holiday tunes.
The ride’s not free; you need a Sun Link day pass to board. But riders are encouraged to wear winter pajamas, and for each one playing that reindeer game, Main Gate Square will donate $5 to the Angel Heart Pajama Project to help needy children from newborn to age 12.
Here’s what you need to know about the bash:
When: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22
Where: Main Gate, between North Euclid and North Park avenues on East University Boulevard
Cost: Free admission and free parking at all University of Arizona garages. Sun Link day passes are $4.50 each at Sun Link stops.
Schedule:
- 1 p.m.: Santa will be set up in his sleigh with EEE the Elf for face-painting and balloon-making near Bacio Italiano, 943 E. University Blvd.
- 1 to 3 p.m.: What the Dickens Carolers perform.
- 2 p.m.: Hitch a ride on Pueblo Express to Main Gate at the Mercado Sun Link Station; Tucson Girls Chorus performs on Geronimo Plaza Stage.
- 3 p.m.: The Walden Grove choir is on the Geronimo stage.
- 4 p.m.: Tucson singer-songwriter Adam Townsend performs from his new album “All My Fires.”
- 5 p.m: gather ‘round little children, Santa is going to read the classic “The Night Before Christmas.”
Of course, the 25 retailers and 30 restaurants that make up the bustling UA-area Main Gate Square are hoping you’ll also find time to browse for gifts or grab a bite to eat. All of the stores are expected to be open and hours vary by merchant, organizers said.
Perhaps those flurries will stick around while you roast marshmallows, learn to make a luminaria, dabble in some arts and crafts with Santa’s Elves or wander over to Posner’s Art Store, where they’re hosting an ornament marbling and holiday card-making table.
For more information, visit maingatesquare.com or 622-8613.
And about that snow ... well, it’s probably going to be fake.
Unless we get a Christmas miracle.
A Photographic History of Santa in Tucson
