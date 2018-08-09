FESTIVAL
Santa's Workshop Collection and FUNdraising Festival — Continental Ranch Community Center, 8881 N. Coachline Blvd. Food, games, face painting, entertainment, crafts and vendors. 10 a.m.-noon. Aug. 18. Free. 344-3588. santasworkshopsite.com.
The Gaslight Music Hall Classic Car Shows — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Old school tunes, diner food and cars. 4-8 p.m. Aug. 18. Free. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Sizzling Summer Saturday Nights — Jane Hamilton Fine Art, 2890 E. Skyline Drive Suite 180. Meet local artists, live music, wine, food and art prizes. 5-8 p.m. Aug. 18. Free. 529-4886. janehamiltonfineart.com.
Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest Awards Ceremony and Tucson Birthday USPS Pictorial Cancel — Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave. The 15 winners of the current Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest will be announced and given awards and prizes. The grand winning design will be unveiled and sold as custom US postage. Also, six students will be recognized for the art work which will be printed as cachets on envelopes. 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 20. Free. 623-6652. postalhistoryfoundation.org.