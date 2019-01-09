DANCING AND LESSONS
Scottish Country Dancing classes — Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave. Learn the social dancing of Scotland that includes reels, jigs, and slow strathspeys. Ages 8-88. Please wear soft-soled shoes. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 17 and 24. $15 per month; $5 per class. First lesson free. 399-8735.
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. 7-7:45 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing; 8-8:30 p.m. intermediate; followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. Jan. 17 and 24. $7. 203-8044.
Twist and Shout Dance Party with The Retro Rockets — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The Retro Rockets will play a mix of Rock and Roll hits from the 50’s and 60’s. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 18. $12.50. 529-1000.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. 6:30 p.m. introductory lesson; 7 p.m. music begins. All ages, all levels. 6:30-10 p.m. Jan. 19. $10. 762-6707.
Green Valley Saturday Night Dance Party — Las Campanas Social Center, 865 W. Belltower Drive. Rock, R&B, Latin, funk, Motown, country, line dances, and big band music performed by the original artists and projected on a giant video screen. BYOB and snack of choice. Setups, water and ice provided. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 19. $8. 236-6358.
Desert Moon Blues — Movement Culture, 935 E. Ninth St. Local DJ. 8-9 p.m. lessons; 9-midnight open dancing. 8 p.m. Jan. 19. $5. 603-8043.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
All Right Now Dance Party with The Rillito River Band — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rock and folk. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 25. $12.50. 529-1000.