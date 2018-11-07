Reviews
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” — The Rogue Theatre. See story.
“Good People” — Winding Road Theatre Ensemble. See story.
Opening
“On Your Feet” — Broadway in Tucson. See story.
“This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing” — The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre. See story.
“Tartuffe” — Pima Community College. See story.
“Scrooge” — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Gaslight brings the Dickens-inspired curmudgeon back in an effort to make us laugh and get in the holiday spirit. No doubt it will. Especially good news for Gaslight fans: Joe Cooper is back. Brace yourself. Various times through Jan. 5. $22.95. 886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com.
“The Odd Couple” — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The Oro Valley Theatre Company stages this female version of the Neil Simon comedy about misfit roommates. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 14 and 15. Through Nov. 18. $25. 505-1856, gaslightmusichall.com.
Bread and Puppet Theater — The almost-60-year-old puppet theater with a political-bent is on a national tour and makes two stops in Tucson. “The Grasshopper Rebellion Circus” will be at the Mercado Annex — the made-of-shipping-containers mall at 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Flam Chen will join the group for the 4 p.m. Nov. 11 show. Tickets are $10. On Nov. 14, the puppet theater performs “The Basic Bye-Bye Show” at the The Global Justice Center, 225 E. 26th St. It’s 7-9 p.m. Donations accepted. 781-492-3009.
Last chance
“The Busy World is Hushed” — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. In this Keith Bunin play, Hannah is a widowed Episcopalian minister who has hired a ghostwriter to help her with a book about a newly discovered gospel which predates the other four. She and the young writer have intense conversations about God. Those are interrupted when Hannah’s wayward son shows up. There’s a spark between the two men. It’s a spark Hannah fans. In the cast are Cynthia Jeffery, John Noble and Steve Wood; Nancy Davis Booth directs. Ages 13 and up. Final performances 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 8-10; 3-5 p.m. Nov. 10 and 11. $35. 882-9721.
“The Real Machiavelli”— Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. One part sex farce, one part Italian-style commedia, and one part commentary on politics, the Monica Bauer play is about the power of love and the love of power. Final performances are 7-9 p.m. Nov. 9-10 and 2 p.m. Nov. 11. $20. 207-2491. Roadrunnertheatrecompany.org.
“The Grand Canyon Mystery” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The members of the Fraternal Order of the Great Northern Rim have gathered to make sure all is ready for the coming winter. And all is, but this: The food they’ve been saving has disappeared. And there are lots of likely suspects. Stephen Frankenfield and Kristian Kissel wrote the children’s play. The cast is made up of Karl Haas, Jon Heras, Kyleigh Sacco, Mike Saxon and Margaret Smith. Final performance is 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11. $10. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
“Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End” — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Humor columnist Erma Bombeck kept newspaper readers laughing from the 1960s until her death in the 1990s. The Arizona Theatre Company play, which features Jeanne Paulsen as Bombeck, is flimsy, but this is a stellar production. Paulsen owns the character, and it’s almost worth it just to go see the set, which screams 1970s. Casey Stangl directs. Final performances are 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10. The show runs 75 minutes, with no intermission. Tickets: $25-$90. 622-2823, arizonatheatre.org.
Continuing
“The Cripple of Inishmaan” — Tornabene Theatre on the UA campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. Off the west coast of Ireland, on the remote Island of Inishmaan, word arrives that a Hollywood film is to be shot on a neighboring island. The one person who wants to be in the film more than anybody is young “Cripple Billy,” an orphan in search of escape from the oppression of his daily life. Hank Stratton directs University of Arizona theater students in the dark Martin McDonagh comedy. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 11; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 8-10, 15 and 16. Through Dec. 2. $17-$28. 621-1162.
“Death By Design” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Set during a weekend in an English country manor in 1932, Edward Bennett, a playwright, and his wife, Sorel Bennett, an actress, flee London and head to Cookham after a disastrous opening night. They aren’t alone. Seduction, death and a huge amount of laughter mark the play. Roberto Guajardo directs and the cast consists of Christopher Moseley, Missie Scheffman, Rhonda Hallquist, Jonathan Heras, Michael Woodson, Roxanne Harley, Tyler West and Emily Gates. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 17. Additional matinee at 2 p.m. Nov. 17. It runs about 2 hours, with one intermission. $20. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.