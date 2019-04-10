A sculpture exhibition featuring more than 100 works by local and regional artists is being held this month, benefiting the SculptureTucson organization.
Copenhagen is hosting the exhibition from Thursday, April 11, through April 30.
The sculptures range in scale and materials that are transformed into wall art, table sculptures, and a variety of artistic shapes. Also on display will be the 10-foot high ‘Ribbon Dancer’ sculpture by internationally-renowned artist Rotraut Moquay.
All sculptures on display will be for sale, with 30% of the proceeds benefitting SculptureTucson, which works to connect the public with art and create an appreciation for sculpture. The remaining 70% goes directly to the artist.
"I believe that the arts are an important part of our lives," said Copenhagen Owner Jorgen Hansen. "We’re partnering with SculptureTucson so that everyone can come see and experience the vibrancy and creativity of the Tucson community."
An opening reception is also planned for Thursday, April 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 3660 E. Fort Lowell Road. It is free and open to the public.