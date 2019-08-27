Last week, the New York Times called Sebastian Maniscalco “the hottest comic in America.”
People magazine described him as a comedian’s comedian.
And in 2017, Forbes named him to its list of the world’s highest-paid comedians after he brought in $15 million between June 2016 and June 2017.
His fans describe him in one word: Hilarious.
The 46-year-old Chicago native whose YouTube videos regularly get millions of views is bringing his “Stay Hungry” tour to Desert Diamond Casino on Friday, Aug. 30.
We found five things you should know going into Friday’s concert:
- He’s not really a movie star: At Friday’s show he might recall the red carpet at last year’s Oscars, but he’ll preface it by saying he’s not really a movie star. But he did get a star turn in last year’s Oscar-winning “Green Book.” And he’s back next month in the highly anticipated Martin Scorsese gangster flick “The Irishman,” starring alongside Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino.
- He’s breaking records: He released his latest comedy special, this one to Netflix, in January and the same week “Stay Hungry” was released, he performed four sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden and broke the record for highest-grossing comedy event ever in North America. His $8.3 million in ticket sales and 72,960 attendance beat Dave Chappelle’s 2014 record $4.8 million after 10 shows at Radio City Music Hall.
- He’s not just telling jokes: Maniscalco has this distinctive physicality to his comedy with exaggerated facial expressions and a constant need to bounce about stage and keep moving.
- He’s not into politics: So you won’t hear him ranting and raving about politics or politicians. And it’s rare you’ll hear him utter a curse word, as well. But you will hear him recount tales of growing up in a strict Italian home.
- He’s a best-selling author: Maniscalco’s moving and funny memoir “Stay Hungry” retraces his journey from 24-year-old LA newcomer surviving on minimum wage and tips to becoming one of the country’s top-selling comedians.
Friday’s concert begins at 8 p.m. at Desert Diamond Entertainment Center, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road. Tickets are $30 to $60 through ddcaz.com