Second time's a charm? After COVID delay, violinist finally debuting with Tucson Symphony

Violinist Paul Huang was about to make his Tucson Symphony Orchestra debut on March 13, 2020, when the emerging COVID-19 pandemic turned everything topsy-turvy.

On the morning of the first of two planned concerts, the orchestra announced it was suspending its season in light of the pandemic, joining other arts organizations and venues in Tucson that hit pause that day.

Huang, who is making up that missed date this weekend, said he had a feeling things were going to get wonky so on the night before the concert, he booked a seat on the last flight out of Tucson to New York, where the Taiwanese-born violinist has called home for several years.

Huang was supposed to play the Barber Violin Concerto in 2020. He’s set this weekend to perform Shostakovich’s Concerto No. 1, a work that he said fits the times we are in.