See a horror film with live musical accompaniment at the Fox Tucson Theatre

Sure, you can spend the weekend watching the likes of Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger slice and dice their way through groups of teenagers to celebrate Halloween this year.

Or you can spend your Saturday, Oct. 30, with the O.G. of horror cinema: Count Oriok the vampire in “Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror,” at the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress.

The 1922 film, starring Max Schreck as Oriok, was German director F. W. Murnau’s unofficial take on Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.” The silent film follows Oriok as he torments his estate agent, Thomas Hutter and Hutter’s wife, Ellen.

Here’s the best part of the experience: “Nosferatu” will be accompanied by the Fox’s Mighty Wurlitzer, a massive theater organ equipped with thousands of moving parts, including more than 3,000 pipe chambers, which was restored in 2019, just before the pandemic hit.

“Nosferatu” begins at 7:30 p.m. with a runtime of about 90 minutes. Tickets are $12.50 with discounts available through foxtucson.com.

Fox Tucson Theatre requires all patrons to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test taken within 72 hours from a medical facility for admittance. Indoors, masks are required, regardless of vaccination status, except while actively eating or drinking.