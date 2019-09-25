Killer clowns are coming to Tucson.
Alien clowns with bad attitudes and murderous tendencies, who’d much rather drink your blood than make you laugh out loud.
The 1988 cult classic, “Killer Klowns From Outer Space” will be the first movie shown at this year’s All-Nite Scream-O-Rama, held annually at The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway.
The event offers 12 hours of uninterrupted, horror goodness. “Killer Klowns” kicks things off at 7 p.m. this Saturday. Tickets are $17 through loftcinema.org.
Here are the other films the evening has in store:
“Re-Animator” (1985), 8:50 p.m. — Based on the 1922 H.P. Lovecraft short story, “Herbert West-Reanimator,” the film follows an ambitious medical student who figures out a way to bring dead tissue back to life. “Re-Animator” spawned several sequels, including “Bride of Re-Animator,” released in 1990.
“Halloween II” (1981), 10:30 p.m. — Jamie Lee Curtis returns to battle masked maniac Michael Myers in this seasonal sequel, directed by Rick Rosenthal and co-written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. Myers’ obsession with Curtis’ character, Laurie Strode, takes him to the local hospital, where Myers wreaks havoc on the unsuspecting night shift crew.
“[REC] 2” (2009), 12:10 a.m. — Prepare for a lot of jump scares while watching this Spanish zombie movie, filmed in the same “found-footage” style as “The Blair Witch Project.” A special ops Spanish police force enters an apartment with suspected infected inhabitants inside. Chaos ensues.
“Night of the Demons” (1988), 1:50 a.m. — High school seniors come up against some unfriendly underworld creatures when they attempt to party at an abandoned funeral home. The movie is classic ’80s horror, full of sex, gore and violence.
“Piranha” (2010), 3:30 a.m. — This carnivorous fish remake packs quite a bit of star power, with a cast that includes Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott, Jerry O’Connell, Ving Rhames, Christopher Lloyd and Richard Dreyfuss. The movie follows the local authorities as they try to evacuate thousands of spring break students from a popular lake destination before they become fish food. The body of water is called Lake Victoria in the movie, but scenes for the film were shot primarily in Lake Havasu, Arizona.
“Zombie” (1979), 5:10 a.m. — Filmed primarily in Italy, this classic slow-moving zombie flick follows in the footsteps of George A. Romero’s “Dawn of the Dead,” with a rag-tag group fighting off walking, biting corpses on a small island in the Caribbean. Cinephiles will appreciate that the film will be shown in its 35mm print format.