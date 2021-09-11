See genre-bending films at this Tucson underground film fest

David Pike, owner and operator of The Screening Room, downtown, couldn't be happier to hold his Arizona Underground Film Festival in person this year.

In 2020, as with almost every other live event, the fest was moved online due to coronavirus concerns.

"It was a lot of work," Pike said. "It usually is, but this was a different sort of work. I was uploading videos, making sure they had the right bitrates, getting filmmakers to make introductions."

The pandemic hasn't gone away, but with Pike and his team vaccinated, and a mask policy in place, he felt an in-person showcase of genre-bending films from all over the world, including right here in Tucson, was possible.

Pike said he has more than 60 feature films and shorts lined up for this year's Underground Film Festival, which will run from Friday, Sept. 17, to Saturday, Sept. 25.

Each one is destined for cult status, Pike said.

"They are movies that are a little different than most out there," he added. "All independently shot films."

Among the highlights: