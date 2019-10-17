OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Mission Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Located at Tucson's birthplace at the base of "A" Mountain, is a living agricultural demonstration of the agriculture of many cultures for over 4,000 years. There are heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. The garden's mission is to preserve, transmit, and revive the region’s rich agricultural heritage. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily. Closed major holidays. $5. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
Anza Trail Hike — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Explore a 2-3-mile section of the Anza Trail during an easy level interpretive hike and discover the cultural and natural history of the Santa Cruz River Valley. Following the hike there will be an optional tour of the historic Canoa Ranch headquarters. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required at pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 25. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Park naturalist leads a one mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 25, 28 and 29. $15. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Birding Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 26. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. 8:30-10 a.m. Oct. 26. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Butterfly Biology Workshop — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. This workshop explores the diversity of butterflies, as well as their life cycle, the miracle of metamorphosis, foods of adults and caterpillars, migration, and identification. Attracting butterflies to your yard will also be discussed. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required at pima.gov/nrpr. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
History Walk: Grand Central Mill — Fairbank Historic Townsite, Highway 82, Whetstone. Join the Friends of the San Pedro River to learn the history of the site and show the remains of the mill, mostly the foundations where the 200 foot long, multi-story building once stood. This walk follows a dirt and gravel trail that is uneven in areas. Limited shade, bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Oct. 26. Free. 459-2555. sanpedroriver.org.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. Free. 459-2555. sanpedroriver.org.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Free. 377-5060. nps.gov.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Learn about the variety of cacti on a short walk. 10:15-11 a.m. Oct. 26. Free. 733-5158.
A Sticky Situation at Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. View a photo gallery of cacti and learn the uses these plants have. Wheelchair accessible. 1-1:45 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Take a Hike for Bag It — Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road. Choose from four hike options. Registration includes: entrance, six pack insulated cooler, water, snacks, choice of hike/walk, brunch, game and activities. 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 27. $62. 575-9602. bagitcancer.org.
The Dead of Downtown Tucson Walking Tour with Homer Thiel — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Join historian, Homer Thiel, for a walk where old cemeteries were located and what buildings are there today. Learn about characters of the past who were buried and sometimes reburied. Pre-registration is suggested. 10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 27. $35. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.
A Cactus or A ... sparagus? — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Learn more about Agaves and Yuccas. Wheelchair accessible. 11-11:30 a.m. Oct. 27 and 31. Free. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Showers of Saguaros — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Presentation in the park theater about the magic of rainfall in the desert. Accessible program. 9:30-10 a.m. Oct. 30. Free. 733-5153. nps.gov.
What's New at Saguaro National Park? — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join park staff in the visitor center theater to take a look at the Rincon Mountains and the new plant species recently discovered up there. Accessible program. 11-11:30 a.m. Oct. 30. Free. 733-5153. nps.gov.
The Saguaro Community — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Discover how the Cactus Forest went from being a source for building supplies and food to Saguaro National Park, protecting a community of young and old saguaros. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Free. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Prickly Park Nature Walk — Pima Prickly Park, 3500 W. River Road. Learn about native species of cacti and succulents as we explore Pima Prickly Park and tour the county’s Native Plant Nursery with Pima County staff and the Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society. All ages. Register online. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 1. Free. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.